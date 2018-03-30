Number of passenger flights between Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Azerbaijan’s Baku to grow

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The number of passenger flights from Yemelyanovo International Airport in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region to Azerbaijan’s Baku will increase to two per week this summer, according to the updated spring-summer flight schedule posted on the website of the airport.

IrAero airway will operate flights from Krasnoyarsk to Baku, and starting from July 18, the flights will be also operated by the Nordwind Airlines.

IrAero will operate Krasnoyarsk-Baku flights every Saturday until the end of the summer schedule on Oct. 27.

The flights will be performed on RRJ-95B aircraft (Sukhoi Superjet 100 trademark).

The Nordwind Airlines will operate the flights from July 18 to Oct. 24 every Wednesday.

The flights will be performed on Boeing 737 aircraft.

