Number of passenger flights between Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Azerbaijan’s Baku to grow

30 March 2018 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The number of passenger flights from Yemelyanovo International Airport in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region to Azerbaijan’s Baku will increase to two per week this summer, according to the updated spring-summer flight schedule posted on the website of the airport.

IrAero airway will operate flights from Krasnoyarsk to Baku, and starting from July 18, the flights will be also operated by the Nordwind Airlines.

IrAero will operate Krasnoyarsk-Baku flights every Saturday until the end of the summer schedule on Oct. 27.

The flights will be performed on RRJ-95B aircraft (Sukhoi Superjet 100 trademark).

The Nordwind Airlines will operate the flights from July 18 to Oct. 24 every Wednesday.

The flights will be performed on Boeing 737 aircraft.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iranian bank eyes completion of litigation with Baku Executive Power
Economy news 21:12
Toulouse Prosecutor’s Office refuses to investigate armed attack on Rahim Namazov
Other News 20:54
Rostec to create Russian management system for nuclear, oil and gas facilities in 2018
Russia 20:54
China teams up with Russia to develop rocket-launched reconnaissance drone
China 20:13
Azerbaijani company launching Pre 5G network
ICT 20:12
Foreign Ministry issues statement on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
Politics 20:04
More Azerbaijani citizens visit Turkey
Economy news 19:47
Number of incoming Russian tourists in Turkey up in February 2018
Economy news 19:29
Azerbaijani NBCOs eye to get access to new funding source in 2019
Economy news 19:27
Azerbaijan to coordinate activity of business incubators (PHOTO)
Economy news 18:46
Azerbaijan’s CEC approves use of webcams in presidential election
Politics 17:56
SOCAR delivers batch of Russian fuel oil to Singapore
Oil&Gas 17:45
Australian company to mull possibility of developing gold fields in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:42
Russia expels diplomats from six countries
Russia 17:26
Press Council: Rahim Namazov shot in France not familiar to Azerbaijan's media community
Society 17:24
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for April 2
Economy news 17:23
Azerbaijan’s CEC discloses number of observers for presidential election
Politics 17:17
Azerbaijan sees almost fivefold growth in volume of non-cash transactions
Economy news 17:12