Baku hotels in highest demand in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some 1,288,900 overnight stays have been registered in Azerbaijani hotels from January to June 2018, which is 19.3 percent more than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said in a statement July 24.

Most visitors (62 percent) lived in Baku hotels, 9.7 percent - in hotels of Gabala, 5.1 percent – in Gusar, 4.5 percent – in Naftalan, 3.6 percent – in Guba, 3.4 percent – in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 1.5 percent - in Khachmaz, 1.1 percent - in Agstafa, 9.1 percent - in hotels of other regions and cities.

The number of overnight stays of foreigners and stateless persons amounted to 935,200 and accounted for 72.6 percent of the total number of overnight stays.

Some 14.3 percent of overnight stays fell on citizens of UAE, 14.1 percent - Russia, 6.6 percent – Iran, 4.5 percent - Turkey, 4.3 percent - Saudi Arabia, 3.4 percent - UK, 3.3 percent - India and USA each, 3.2 percent - Israel, 2.9 percent – Qatar, 2.8 percent – Kuwait, 2.1 percent – Iraq, 2 percent - Pakistan, 1.7 percent - Kazakhstan, 1.6 percent – Germany, 1.3 percent – Ukraine, and 28.6 percent fell to the share of citizens of other countries.

The income of hotels amounted to 167 million manats in the first half of this year, 66.3 percent of which were received from the provision of rooms, 23.8 percent - from services for the sale of food, including beverages, 3.8 percent - from services for treatment and rehabilitation, 6.1 percent - from the provision of other services.

The average rate of utilization of hotel rooms capacity across the country was 20.8 percent.

