Number of flights from Uzbekistan to Russia continuing to grow

10 August 2018 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

National air carrier Uzbekistan Airways will start regular flights on the Tashkent-Vladivostok-Tashkent route from Sept. 15, 2018, the Uzbek company announced.

According to the information, the regular passenger flights between Tashkent and Vladivostok will be performed once a week.

Uzbekistan Airways noted that only charter flights had been previously carried out in this direction.

Flights will be performed on comfortable Boeing-767 airplanes on Saturdays.

It was earlier reported that the Russian airline Aeroflot has increased the frequency of flights on the Moscow-Tashkent-Moscow route from August 2018.

The airline started carrying out two additional flights on Mondays and Saturdays.

Another Russian air carrier Ural Airlines has resumed the regular flights on the Moscow (Domodedovo) - Karshi (Uzbekistan) route from the Aug. 1.

Ural Airlines has also launched a new regular Sochi-Tashkent flight since July 18.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Korean company to build golf club, guest houses in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:58
Korean Town to emerge in Uzbekistan's capital
Economy news 10:03
Chinese company finishes maintenance of tire plant in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 August 20:16
Uzbekistan, Belarus may jointly produce furniture
Economy news 9 August 19:41
Russia's LiAZ eyes to start bus deliveries to Azerbaijan
Economy news 9 August 17:54
Nike not going to enter Uzbekistan's textile market? (Exclusive)
Economy news 9 August 17:47
Latest
IEA expects oil demand rebound in 4Q18
Oil&Gas 12:37
Turkish currency continues to show record decline
Economy news 12:08
EBRD provides $ 45M to Kazakhstan’s Bank CenterCredit
Economy news 12:03
Refinery in Turkmenistan announces tender
Tenders 11:59
EU LNG imports from US rise from zero to 2.8 bcm
Oil&Gas 11:59
Azerbaijani oil prices up on August 9
Oil&Gas 11:45
Azerbaijani, Tajik presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 11:31
Azerbaijan-Tajikistan documents signed (PHOTO)
Politics 11:28
Price for coal increases significantly in East Kazakhstan
Economy news 11:13