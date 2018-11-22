Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting foreign countries increases

22 November 2018 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting foreign countries increased in January-October 2018, the State Statistics Committee said in a report on Nov. 22.

During the reported period, the number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries increased by 16.2 percent compared to the same period of 2017 and reached 4,014,600 people.

In January-October 2018, 32.2 percent of the citizens visited Iran, 29.6 percent - Georgia, 19.1 percent - Russia, 12.9 percent - Turkey, 1.5 percent - Ukraine, 0.9 percent - the UAE, while 3.8 percent accounted for the rest of the countries.

The report noted that 65.6 percent of the Azerbaijani citizens who went abroad during the reported period were men, while the women accounted for only 34.4 percent.

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited Iran during the period increased by 61.4 percent, Georgia - by 2.7 percent, but the number of those who left for Russia and Turkey decreased by 1 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

During the reported period, 80.8 percent of those who visited foreign countries used rail or road transport, 18.4 percent traveled by air, while only 0.8 percent left the country by water.

