Almost 4 million tourists visit Turkey in October

30 November 2018 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In October 2018, 3.8 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 25.48 percent more compared to October 2017, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend on Nov. 30.

As of January-October 2018, 35,571,419 tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.43 percent more than in January-October 2017, the ministry noted.

The ministry said that in October 2018, 1,359,212 tourists visited Turkey's Antalya province, while Istanbul's visiters amounted to 1,230,070 tourists.

In January-October 2018, Antalya and Istanbul were visited by 12,008,939 and 11,340,081 tourists, respectively, the ministry added.

Some 589,626 German tourists visited Turkey in October 2018, according to the ministry.

