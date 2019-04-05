New BakuCard presented in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The presentation of the official BakuCard, intended for the guests of the city, was held on April 5, 2019 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Rufat Baghirov, director of the Baku Tourist Information Center and head of the BakuCard project, the BakuCard, being a new and innovative product, allows its owner to use the city public transport for free, and also to get free rides to and from the airport on Baku City Aero Express buses.

Baghirov noted that the number of project partners will increase by the end of the year. He also pointed out that 24-hour, 72-hour and 7-day cards, each costing 24, 45 and 70 manats, respectively, will be available.

He added that the card’s term of use will be calculated from the moment of its first use: “BakuCard cards are already on sale. It can be used a week after its purchase as well. This is to support business development in Azerbaijan.”

The cards are sold at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, tourist information centers, hotels, travel agencies, kiosks and on the website www.bakucard.az.

By purchasing the card, tourists will be able to buy tickets for the Baku City Tour buses with a 50 percent discount.

With BakuCard, it will be possible to visit more than 20 museums and recreational parks for free or at a discount, and benefit from discounts at more than 200 retail stores and shopping centers, various cafes and restaurants.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news