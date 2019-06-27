Azerbaijan hosts first assembly of its Association of Travel Agencies

27 June 2019 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Azerbaijan hosted the first assembly of the Association of Travel Agencies, reports Trend referring to the country's State Tourism Agency.

The head of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev noted that the creation of the association is one of the important steps in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan.

Naghiyev also noted that one of the main goals of the association is that it will unite all the travel agencies of the country, thereby enhancing the tourism potential.

Azerbaijan Tourism Board CEO Florian Sengstschmid noted that the creation of the Association of Hotels of Azerbaijan and the Association of Guides of Azerbaijan, as well as the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan are of particular importance for achieving common goals in organizing the tourism industry.

Chairman of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan Rufat Hajiyev noted that the organization represents the interests of travel agencies and contributes to the development of the public-private sector.

