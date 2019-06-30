Iran approves visa-free travel for Chinese tourists

30 June 2019 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Iranian government has approved visa-free policy for Chinese tourists visiting Iran, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"As per the policy, Chinese tourists visiting Iran will no longer need to obtain visas," said Vali Teymouri, deputy head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handcraft and Tourism Organization.

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asked the Interior Ministry to arrange to waive visa-stamping or marking the passports of foreign nationals visiting the country.

The move aims to facilitate travels to the country without fear of possible U.S. penalties.

Last year, Washington announced that travellers who have visited certain countries, including Iran, will face restrictions on entering the United States.

According to the Iranian media, Iran welcomed some 7.8 million foreign nationals in 2018, up 52.5 percent from the previous year.

Iran aims to attract 20 million foreign tourists annually by 2025.

