Number of incoming US & Israeli tourists up in Turkey

5 July 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In January-May 2019, 343,435 tourists from the US and Israel visited Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the ministry, in January-May 2019, 178,754 US tourists visited Turkey, which is 33.43 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

The share of US citizens among all foreigners who visited Turkey in January-May 2019 was 1.40 percent. In May 2019, 47,702 tourists from the US arrived in Turkey, which is 24.98 percent more compared to May 2018.

The share of US citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in May 2019 was 1.19 percent.

The ministry noted that in January-May 2019, 164,681 Israeli tourists visited Turkey, which is 17.97 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

The share of Israeli citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January-May 2019 was 1.29 percent.

In May 2019, 20,987 tourists from Israel arrived in Turkey, which is 20.01 percent more compared to May 2018.

According to the ministry, the share of Israeli citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in May 2019 was 0.52 percent.

The ministry noted that 4.022 million tourists visited Turkey in May 2019, which is 9.35 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

During this period, over 1 million tourists visited Istanbul, while 1.7 million tourists visited Antalya.

According to the ministry, in January-May 2019, 12.757 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 11.30 percent more compared to January-May 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan to increase cargo traffic from China
Economy 4 July 16:15
Turkish Airline returns to Georgian Aviation market
Economy 4 July 11:49
Cargo transportation from Iran to Turkey up by 74%
Economy 4 July 09:30
Share of natural gas in electricity production slightly down in Turkey
Oil&Gas 3 July 17:50
Number of incoming US & Israeli tourists up in Turkey
Tourism 3 July 16:57
Tourists prefer air transport to visit Turkey
Tourism 3 July 16:28
Latest
SOCAR talks on progress of modernization of Dede Gorgud drilling rig
Oil&Gas 10:14
Major Azerbaijani holding increases total assets by over 9%
Economy 10:08
Over 28,000 tons of livestock products transshipped via Iran's Bazerghan district
Business 10:05
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:51
Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy
Other News 09:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 5
Finance 09:46
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase wound gaskets
Tenders 09:37
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria ink program document on cultural co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 09:37