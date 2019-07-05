Number of incoming US & Israeli tourists up in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In January-May 2019, 343,435 tourists from the US and Israel visited Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the ministry, in January-May 2019, 178,754 US tourists visited Turkey, which is 33.43 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

The share of US citizens among all foreigners who visited Turkey in January-May 2019 was 1.40 percent. In May 2019, 47,702 tourists from the US arrived in Turkey, which is 24.98 percent more compared to May 2018.

The share of US citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in May 2019 was 1.19 percent.

The ministry noted that in January-May 2019, 164,681 Israeli tourists visited Turkey, which is 17.97 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

The share of Israeli citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January-May 2019 was 1.29 percent.

In May 2019, 20,987 tourists from Israel arrived in Turkey, which is 20.01 percent more compared to May 2018.

According to the ministry, the share of Israeli citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in May 2019 was 0.52 percent.

The ministry noted that 4.022 million tourists visited Turkey in May 2019, which is 9.35 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

During this period, over 1 million tourists visited Istanbul, while 1.7 million tourists visited Antalya.

According to the ministry, in January-May 2019, 12.757 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 11.30 percent more compared to January-May 2018.

