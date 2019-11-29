Direct charter flights between Georgia's Tbilisi, Bangkok to be launched

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Thai AirAsia X air company will carry out six charter flights on the route Tbilisi-Bangkok-Tbilisi, Trend reports referring to Georgian media outlets.

The flights are scheduled for winter air navigation season, namely for December 15, 27-28, 29 of 2019 and January 1, 2 and 6 of 2020.

The flights will be carried out by Airbus A330 type airplane and will be mainly transporting tourists.

The Thai AirAsia X carried out two flights in October.

On November 27, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development issued the permit to the air company for carrying out of the additional flights.

Thai AirAsia is Thai division of the Malaysian aviation giant AirAsia, specializing in the transportation of passengers within Thailand and neighboring countries in a low-cost format.

Thai AirAsia delivers passengers to India, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore and a number of cities inside Thailand.

