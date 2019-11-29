Direct charter flights between Georgia's Tbilisi, Bangkok to be launched

29 November 2019 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Thai AirAsia X air company will carry out six charter flights on the route Tbilisi-Bangkok-Tbilisi, Trend reports referring to Georgian media outlets.

The flights are scheduled for winter air navigation season, namely for December 15, 27-28, 29 of 2019 and January 1, 2 and 6 of 2020.

The flights will be carried out by Airbus A330 type airplane and will be mainly transporting tourists.

The Thai AirAsia X carried out two flights in October.

On November 27, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development issued the permit to the air company for carrying out of the additional flights.

Thai AirAsia is Thai division of the Malaysian aviation giant AirAsia, specializing in the transportation of passengers within Thailand and neighboring countries in a low-cost format.

Thai AirAsia delivers passengers to India, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore and a number of cities inside Thailand.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR Energy Georgia awarded for largest contribution to national budget
Oil&Gas 14:57
Estimated real GDP growth rate exceeds 5% in Georgia
Business 12:18
Georgian State Agency of Oil and Gas announces international tender for oil production
Oil&Gas 12:08
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili postpones visit to Ukraine
Georgia 10:34
Georgia decreases electricity imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:20
Georgia increases gas imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:14
Latest
Final phase of commissioning Balticconnector pipeline completed
Oil&Gas 15:42
Water, electricity be provided for national housing plan in Iran
Business 15:29
LUKOIL Uzbekistan extends tender for service maintenance of Honeywell control systems
Tenders 15:17
Oil to be stuck in a rut in 2020 as slowing demand fuels glut
Oil&Gas 15:11
SOCAR Energy Georgia awarded for largest contribution to national budget
Oil&Gas 14:57
Internal oil transport tariffs to decrease in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:47
Five reasons why Brazil doesn’t need OPEC
Oil&Gas 14:46
Over 60,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in October
Turkey 14:42
French activists protest against Amazon in Black Friday backlash
Europe 14:39