State agency: Serious reforms awaited in Azerbaijan's tourism industry in 2020

29 November 2019 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

There is great potential for turning Azerbaijan into a tourist hot spot, Chairman of the country's State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit, Trend reports.

On the other hand, the point is not only in attracting tourists to the country, but in making them wish to return again, Naghiyev said.

The chairman noted that the year of 2019 has been very memorable for the tourism industry.

"The country has seen an increase in the number of foreign guests. Marketing work that meets modern requirements has been carried out. Today, hospitality industry representatives play an important role in the development of the tourism industry. I believe that serious reforms await us next year," Naghiyev said.

The chairman stressed that, despite great success, a lot of work remains to be done.

