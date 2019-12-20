Azerbaijani citizens mostly visited Iran this year

20 December 2019 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

From January through November 2019, the number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting foreign countries increased by 14.1 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 5 million people, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee Dec. 20.

So, 36.7 percent of Azerbaijani citizens visited Iran, 28.7 percent - Georgia, 17.6 percent - Russia, 11.5 percent – Turkey and 5.5 percent visited other countries.

Among the visitors, 64 percent were men and 36 percent - women.

During this period, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Iran increased by 25.5 percent, to Georgia - by 12.7 percent, to Russia - by 6.2 percent and to Turkey - by 4.5 percent.

Some 82.5 percent of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries from January through November this year used rail and road transport, 16.8 percent – air transport and 0.7 percent – maritime transport.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
S&P Global Platts: Southern Gas Corridor to help Europe reduce coal generation
Oil&Gas 15:01
S&P Global Platts reveals forecasts for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion
Oil&Gas 14:55
Number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan grows 11%
Tourism 14:40
Law 'On Food Safety' to be submitted to relevant Azerbaijani structures
Economy 14:29
Azerbaijan one of few countries with positive trade balance
Economy 14:01
505 companies connected to Green Corridor system of Azerbaijan’s Customs Committee
Business 13:45
Latest
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy sums up results of activities in 2019 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:31
Turkey increases motor car exports to Georgia
Business 15:26
Japan PM asks Iran's Rouhani to stick to nuclear deal
Other News 15:20
S.Korean companies set up lab in Uzbekistan to identify defects in oil, gas industry
Oil&Gas 15:13
Epsilon receives flow rate of 700,000 cm of gas at new well in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:10
S&P Global Platts: Southern Gas Corridor to help Europe reduce coal generation
Oil&Gas 15:01
S&P Global Platts reveals forecasts for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion
Oil&Gas 14:55
Number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan grows 11%
Tourism 14:40
Kazakhstan simplifies process of foreigners entering the country
Business 14:39