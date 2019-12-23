Uzbekistan - best travel destination for 2020, CNN says

23 December 2019 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan, for a long time unknown to most Westerners, is already forming a tourist scene for 2020, Trend reports citing CNN Travel.

Earlier, Lonely Planet, the largest publisher of travel guides, named Uzbekistan, along with the rest of Central Asia, the No. 1 travel destination for the new 2020 year due to new visa-free travel opportunities. The Economist newspaper chose Uzbekistan as the country of the year, pointing out significant government reforms.

All this, plus its untouched history and wonderful food, make Uzbekistan an increasingly popular destination, the article says.

“Next year will be the most suitable time to visit Uzbekistan, primarily because of new visa reforms,” the article emphasizes.

Now the country has a visa-free regime for a period of 30 days for citizens of 65 countries, as well as a simplified procedure for obtaining visas for citizens of 77 countries.

“Perhaps the most attractive quality of Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region is an untouched and sacred history that has been preserved for thousands of years,” the authors say, adding that this is a region “with a refreshing lack of hype and crowds.”

The authors characterize the Uzbek cuisine as fragrant and hearty, with many rice dishes. The most popular dish in the country is pilaf, they say.

