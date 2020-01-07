Ecotourism association established in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan Ecotourism Association has been established to develop ecotourism and environmental culture in the country, Trend reports referring to the association.

To achieve these goals, international experience in the field of ecotourism and the development of ecological culture will be studied and applied, and activities will be carried out in the direction of supporting national and international projects implemented by state, public and private sectors in the above field.

The association will also encourage and promote tourism activities, support the creation of new areas of ecotourism in the country including in the outdoor tourism, promotion of healthy and ecological food, agritourism, rural tourism, eco-hotels and farms. It will also work to popularize Azerbaijan in the international arena as a country with developed ecotourism.

