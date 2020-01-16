Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines launches new flights to Georgia

16 January 2020 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Review of Georgian banking sector for November 2019
Finance 20:10
Georgia intends to diversify grain supplies to country
Business 19:50
Georgian citizen charged with illegal carrying of firearms, attempting to take a hostage
Georgia 19:17
Georgia signs agreement for construction of Shorapani–Argveta section of Rikoti Pass
Construction 19:02
Analyst: Ukraine, Azerbaijan co-op has huge potential
Politics 15:22
Flow of foreign tourists to Georgia increases
Tourism 15:06
Latest
Export volume of goods increases in Iran
Business 20:29
Review of Georgian banking sector for November 2019
Finance 20:10
IDPs from Lachin district accommodated in new settlements in Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi
Society 20:09
Georgia intends to diversify grain supplies to country
Business 19:50
SOCAR: Natural gas consumption by population in Azerbaijan increased in 2019
Oil&Gas 19:42
Kazakh Senate calls to reconsider country’s agro-industrial complex dev't programs
Business 19:34
Kazakhstan's Development Bank seeks to expand its RES projects portfolio
Oil&Gas 19:31
South Pars Gas Company announces tender to buy ball bearing
Tenders 19:29
ADB aims to further develop business partnership with Turkmenistan
Business 19:28