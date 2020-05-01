Rules for issuance of electronic visas to foreign tourists change in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Ilhama Isabalyeva - Trend:

The law on tourism was amended in Azerbaijan in relation to the issuance of electronic visas to tourists, Trend reports on May 1.

This issue was discussed at the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Parliament.

The current legislation states that the application for the issuance of an electronic visa is considered within three days, in the case of an application for accelerated receipt of it - within three hours, and if there is no reason to refuse, then the visa is issued and sent to the email address of the applicant.

Information is also sent to the applicant’s email in case of refusal to issue a visa.

The proposed amendment states that the application for obtaining a single or multiple-entry electronic visa is considered within three working days, in the case of applying for expedited obtaining a single-use electronic visa - within three hours, and when applying for a single-use electronic visa at international airports in Azerbaijan - in real time.

If there is no reason for refusal to issue a visa, then it will be issued in the manner prescribed by the relevant executive authority.

Amendments to the law proceed from the requirements of the regulation on the ASAN Visa system, approved by the decree of Azerbaijan’s President on October 20, 2016.

After discussions, the amendments were adopted on first reading.