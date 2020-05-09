Georgia to host UNWTO ministerial in September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Ministers of tourism from several countries will gather in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi in September 2020 to discuss the future prospects of the tourism industry at a ministerial under the aegis of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, this was decided during a video conference between Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Secretary General of the UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili on May 8.

Pololikashvili welcomed the tourism recovery and anti-crisis plan released by the government of Georgia, thereby noting that the country took successful measures, including those aimed at becoming the first country in the world to re-open its doors to tourism.

Pololikashvili also praised the government's decision to classify various recreation areas of the country as green zones for tourism.

Attention was paid to the concept of safe corridors, which are negotiated both with neighboring countries as well as with other markets of interest for tourism. Gakharia said the UNWTO's support in this process was important.

In his Twitter post Pololikashvili promised full support to keep coordinating response to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on tourism.

Pololikashvili said that Georgia is well positioned and strategically located, with all its tourism infrastructure developed in recent years to turn into a rather competitive destination in the given circumstances, while the UNWTO will do its best to facilitate this process of coordination with target markets of interest to Georgia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356