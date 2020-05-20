PM: Georgia should strengthen its competitive advantage as tourist country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia's competitive advantage as a tourist country should be strengthened, the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Gakharia noted that the country will have to live with coronavirus for an indefinite period of time and it should be more prepared for this.

“We can declare zones clean from coronavirus by observing certain rules. This will not be difficult, despite the fact that many rules must be followed. We have to agree on something simple. It is not enough that Georgia is coping well and managing the risks of COVID-19. The most important thing is to run the economy efficiently," the prime minister said.

According to him, the world will be different, there will be a completely different global competition.

"We must prepare for the worst-case scenario and understand that our competitive advantage as a tourist country should be strengthened,” Gakharia noted.

