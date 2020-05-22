Tourists coming to Georgia may have to submit COVID-19 test results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Tourists entering Georgia may be obliged to show documents that they tested negative for COVID-19 with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in the past 72 hours before arriving in the country, said Head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Gamkrelidze said that the country will accept tourists from countries where the rate of infection is relatively low.

"The spread of infection in Georgia is low, so the tourism potential is strong,” said Gamkrelidze.

He noted that tourists may have to abide by several conditions when entering and moving about in the country.

"These conditions should not be so strict as to make people refuse to come to the country. Our citizens might go abroad in the summer; therefore, these conditions should be based on mutual agreement,” said Gamkrelidze.

Meanwhile, the country will resume domestic tourism starting June 15 and will receive international tourists starting July 1.

The authorities are now negotiating with partners to open safe tourist corridors. Negotiations are underway with Israel, Czechia, the Baltic countries, Greece and other countries.

