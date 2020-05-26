Tourist flow resumes between Georgia and Czech Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Tamilla Mammadova

The Czech Republic will be one of the first European countries with which Georgia will resume tourist traffic, said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She made the remark after the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Georgia Petr Mikyska.

At the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in the tourism sector and the possibility of restoring direct flights between the countries.

In addition, the parties discussed in detail the creation of a safe corridor between the countries and the implementation of travel protocols that would allow visitors to both countries to travel safely.

According to Turnava, the tourism market of Georgia is still of rather great interest in the Czech Republic.

“Before the pandemic, we had a growing flow of tourists from the Czech Republic. Most importantly, they traveled to different regions of Georgia. We discussed with the Czech ambassador formal procedures that still need to be completed in order to accelerate the creation of a safe corridor between our countries,” said Tunava.

Mikyska praised the actions taken by the Georgian government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At a working meeting with the minister, we discussed the current situation in Georgia and the success of the Georgian government in this area. My congratulations are sincere, because we were here and carefully monitored the development of events,” he said.

Georgia will open for domestic tourism from June 15, and from July 1, the country will begin to receive foreign tourists.

---

