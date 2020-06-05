Tourists from Israel may be among first visitors to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Tourists from Israel may be among the first visitors in Georgia after the coronavirus pandemic is over, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

He made the remark at the meeting with the representatives of the tourism sector in Georgia’s western Imereti region.

"We understand that this is a difficult period, especially for those employed in the tourism sector. I can’t tell you that everything will change in one day, but we hope that we will recover slowly, step by step. It will take us about a year, but we must understand that we need to work together”, said Gakharia.

As the 63-day state of emergency came to an end in Georgia on May 23, the country is planning to resume domestic tourism starting June 15 and receive international tourists starting July 1.

Recently, the Georgian capital of Tbilisi was named the safest place to travel in Europe in 2020 among the cities selected by European Best Destinations travel website.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356