Iran seeks to promote gastronomy tourism

Iran has joined an online campaign launched by the World Tourism Organization to promote gastronomy as an essential part of tourism, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Mohammad Qassemi, a senior official with the Iranian Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry, made the announcement on Wednesday.

As a part of the project, each country highlights one of its famous national foods and Iran has produced a short video presenting Qanbar-Polo that is cooked in the southern city of Shiraz, he was quoted as saying by Tehran Times daily.

Iranian cuisine, usually seasoned by fragrant herbs, varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.