Georgia to support tourism industry with various benefits and programs

Georgia has been supporting and will continue to support the tourism sector with various benefits and programs, said Prime Minister, Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark during the opening of the 112th session of the executive council of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

According to him, in the fight against the global pandemic, Georgia has set two main goals from the very beginning, to protect the health and lives of its citizens and to save the economy.

"Tourism occupies an important place in the government anti-crisis plan and will continue to do so until global tourism starts to recover," Gakharia said.

Georgia hosts the 112th session of the executive council of the World Tourism Organization on September 15-17, in Tbilisi.

