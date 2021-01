“Restrictions on ski resorts stand, and the intercity transport will stay restricted,” Vice Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili said at a briefing after the Interagency Coordination Council meeting, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Everyone is still required to wear facemasks, and all shopping malls must manage customer flows and queues.

“We must take care not to cause the intense spread of the coronavirus by mitigating the restrictions,” Maia Tskitishvili said.