Georgia to host ITB Berlin Travel Trade Show in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will be a host country at ITB Berlin, the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show in 2023, Trend reports via the National Tourism Administration.

Georgia will gain access to more than 1 billion people within the framework of the event, as well as receive 37 million euros worth PR and marketing support from the exhibition organizers.

Before gaining a host country status, Georgia had to undergo very serious competition stages between world-renowned tourism destinations.

This year, Georgia will participate in the travel trade show in the status of a partner country in direction of adventure and sustainable tourism.

The ITB Berlin is the world's largest tourism trade fair. The companies represented at the fair include hotels, tourist boards, tour operators, system providers, airlines and car rental companies. The ITB Berlin takes place annually.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356