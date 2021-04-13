Azerbaijan expects tourism sector to recover by summer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani tourism companies expect this sector to begin recovering in June-July 2021, Rashad Ganjaliyev, an expert in tourism, told Trend.

According to the expert, some revival has been observed in the tourism sector since the beginning of this year.

“People are already interested in hotels and tour packages. Hotels in many countries of the world open shortly before the summer season. Appropriate preparation is underway in Azerbaijani hotels,” the expert said.

“In the coming months, we expect tourism to rebound. The coronavirus vaccination process has begun in many countries, including Azerbaijan. Hopefully, the tourism sector will start to revive as the number of vaccinated people increases. Despite the fact that citizens are still refraining from purchasing vouchers for a long vacation, they book rooms in hotels for weekends, Ganjaliyev noted.