Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency talks about prices for air tickets (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency has submitted proposals to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) in connection with the prices for air tickets, Kenan Guluzade, advisor to the chairman of the State Tourism Agency, told Trend on Dec. 7.

Guluzade added that the discussions on this issue are underway.

“Of course, everyone wants the prices for air tickets to be affordable,” advisor to the chairman said. “But there is a question whether it is possible now. On the other hand, we understand that the formation of prices is a complex process, they cannot be lower than the cost price.”