Azerbaijani SOCAR's vice president names volume of oil reserves in Naftalan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Oil reserves of the Naftalan resort area are estimated at 1.16 million tons, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for HR, IT and Regulations Khalik Mammadov said at ‘Naftalan - synergistic source of health and tourism. New realities in the region’ international scientific and practical conference, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the balance of the medical oil deposit in Naftalan is 1.1 million tons, and the volume which can be extracted is 61,000 tons.

"The development of the resort infrastructure of Naftalan is closely related to the growth of oil produced in this place and the need for it. The uniqueness of this oil was described in the records of the Italian traveler Marco Polo in the 13th century. Until now, 55,900 tons of oil have been produced in the Naftalan resort area," he said.

The official stressed that the infrastructure of the Naftalan resort area in the new realities serves the rapid and sustainable development of the Azerbaijani economy.

"The infrastructure projects being implemented in the Karabakh economic region create synergy between the economic zones of Eastern Zangazur and Dashkasan," added Mammadov.