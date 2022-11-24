Azerbaijan talks construction of tourist complexes on its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The work on construction of tourist complexes in Hadrut, Tugh, Dashalty, Sugovushan, and Shahbulag is underway, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev.

According to him, the State Tourism Agency is implementing a number of projects in liberated territories. The tourism potential of the regions is being evaluated, and tourist products are being created.

"We believe, in the next two years, the liberated territories will be open to world tourism, and we will be able to receive tourists there. Our initial predictions are that by 2025, about a million people are more likely to visit the territories, including both locals and foreign tourists. To do this, all the necessary preparatory work is underway," said Naghiyev.