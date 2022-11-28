Azerbaijan to hold tourism summit

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Tourism Materials 28 November 2022 18:06 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The ‘Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2022’, organized by the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan to discuss development trends in the tourism sector, will be held on December 8, Trend reports on November 28 via the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The event will include discussions within four panels on the ‘State policy and market regulation in tourism sector: main directions and approaches in Azerbaijan’, ‘Tourism development in liberated territories’, ‘Marketing activities in main target markets’ and ‘Current situation and plans in tourism industry’.

