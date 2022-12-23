Turkish official talks Azerbaijani tourists' inflow in 2022 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The number of Azerbaijan tourists who visited Türkiye this year has exceeded 500,000 people, Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nadir Alpaslan told reporters at the second meeting of the Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Tourism Commission in Baku on December 23, Trend reports.

According to Alpaslan, Türkiye aims to attract one million Azerbaijani tourists to the country as soon as possible.

"For this, the travel must be very comfortable and affordable. Currently, Turkish Airlines operates about 30 flights to Azerbaijan. It’s important to increase the number of flights,” he said.

“Pegasus also operates in this direction, like AZAL [Azerbaijan Airlines]. The increase in the number of these flights and beneficial prices are important in terms of increasing the number of trips between the two countries," the official added.