Azerbaijan works on development of culinary tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The development of Azerbaijani cuisine in the field of culinary tourism is one of the primary goals of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, said the Chairman of the agency Fuad Nagiyev during the event dedicated to "Propaganda Perspectives of Azerbaijani Cuisine", Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan's nature and tourist opportunities are favorable for the development of culinary tourism.

"With this purpose in mind, we are expanding our international relations. The National Culinary Center is taking the necessary steps in this direction. President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva provide constant support to the development of tourism in Azerbaijan, and we express our deep gratitude to them for this support," he said.