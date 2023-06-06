Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency shares plans to hold Culinary Days in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. "Culinary Days" are planned to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha this year, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova said at an event themed "Prospects for gastro-tourism in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

She also noted that it's planned to open a Gastronomy Center in Tugh village (Khojavand district).

Last year, on May 5-8, the First Shusha International Culinary Festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency. The festival was held with the participation of expert cooks from Türkiye, Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Japan, Belgium, Czech Republic, Canada, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and other countries.

Various economic regions of Azerbaijan were presented at the festival.