Belarusian Belavia increases number of flights to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Belarusian Belavia Airlines will increase the number of flights from Minsk (Belarus) to the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan from one to two per week from August this year, Trend reports.

According to official data, the company will fly to Turkmenistan from August 19 through September 17 on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Departure from Minsk on Saturday at 20:00 (GMT+3), arrival in Turkmenbashi – on Sunday at 02:10 (GMT+5). Return flight departing on Sunday at 03:10 (GMT+5) and arriving in Minsk at 05:30 (GMT+3).

Flights are operated on Brazilian Embraer E195 aircraft designed to carry 125 people (9 seats in business class and 116 seats in economy class).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines has recently started flights between Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan).