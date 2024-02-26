Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency to open new offices abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan plans to open representative offices of the State Tourism Agency in Russia and Türkiye this year, Advisor of the agency Kenan Guluzade told reporters during his visit to the Mother's Cry monument of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"Representative offices of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan in Russia and Türkiye are expected to open this year. In addition, we have announced a tender to acquire representative services in several countries, including China, the Middle East, and other countries. We had such an experience before the pandemic. Some partners were performing the functions of our representation in foreign countries. This is not representation, but the provision of representative services. This year we are going back to this practice again. We will inform the public once the tender is announced and the results are known. We will try to solve this matter by summer," he said.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

