Flow of tourists from Central Asian countries to Azerbaijan significantly increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Around 10,744 tourists from Central Asian countries visited Azerbaijan in February 2024, which is 95.31 percent higher than the figure for the same period in 2023 (5,501), Trend reports.

According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the number of tourists from Kazakhstan amounted to 4,352 (150 percent year-on-year growth), Uzbekistan at 2,877 (55 percent year-on-year growth), Turkmenistan at 2,584 (74 percent year-on-year growth), Kyrgyzstan at 504 (112 percent year-on-year growth), and Tajikistan at 427 (141 percent year-on-year growth).

Azerbaijan was visited by 22,254 tourists from Central Asian countries from January through February this year, which is 106 percent higher than the figure for the same period in 2023 (10,810 people).

To note, a total of 340,836 foreigners visited Azerbaijan from January through February of the current year, which is 46.55 percent more than in the same period of 2023 (232,567).

Meanwhile, 2,086,548 foreigners visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is more than 30.2 percent higher than the figure of 2022 (1,602,600), and 134,589 people from Central Asian countries, which is 82.31 percent higher than the figure of 2022 (73,823).

Overall, 545,730 people visited Azerbaijan from Central Asian countries from 2017 through 2023 (from Kazakhstan: 225,124; Turkmenistan: 145,216; Uzbekistan: 135,941; Kyrgyzstan: 21,296; Tajikistan: 18,153).

