Azerbaijan plays major role in realization of BSEC organization's goals - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan plays a significant role in the goals and objectives of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), Secretary General Lazăr Comănescu said during the 1st meeting of higher education institutions specializing in tourism education, Trend reports.

"This meeting was the first such event on tourism education within the BSEC framework. The organization and holding of the event in Baku is another proof of Azerbaijan's significant contribution to the implementation of the BSEC goals and objectives," he stressed.

Comănescu mentioned that education plays an important role in shaping the future development of the tourism industry.

He also expressed confidence that the topics to be discussed during the event will contribute to the growth of cooperation between the member states of the organization and the solution of problems in the tourism sector.

In addition, he added that tourism is a driving force for the development of the region.

Baku hosts the first meeting of the BSEC higher education institutions specializing in tourism education to discuss cooperation, perspectives, and challenges in the field of tourism education.

The meeting is attended by official representatives of states and tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization.

From January through March of this year, 513,413 foreigners visited Azerbaijan, which is 39 percent higher than the same indicator of 2023 (369,072), according to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

