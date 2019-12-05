Russian airline IrAero launches direct flights to Uzbekistan’s city of Karshi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Russian airline IrAero Airlines is to start direct flights on the route Irkutsk-Chelyabinsk-Irkutsk on Dec.18, Trend reports citing the airline’s press service.

"Departure from Irkutsk at 18:40 (GMT +8), travel time 4 hours 30 minutes. Return flight at 21:10 (GMT +5), arrival in Irkutsk the next day at 4.30 in the morning. Tickets cost is from $188," the statement said.

Flights are planned to be carried out on Sukhoi Superjet liners 100 times a week, on Wednesdays.

“We plan to carry out these flights all of the year 2020. Now we are successfully flying from Irkutsk to Ferghana, and the flight to Karshi from St. Petersburg is also very popular,” the Head of IrAero’s transportation organization service Alexander Makin said.

According to him, at the moment almost all tickets for the first flight Irkutsk - Karshi have already been sold.

IrAero Airlines made its first flight on the route Irkutsk - Bodaibo on September 7, 1999.

The geography of flights of "IrAero" extends far beyond the borders of the Eurasian continent. The real breakthrough was the opening in March 2019 of the first transatlantic flight Moscow - Havana - Moscow on a Boeing 777-200.

In 2019, the airline opened flights from Zhukovsky to St. Petersburg, Kyzyl, Karaganda, Kokshetau and Petropavlovsk. IrAero routes connected St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod with regular services. In addition, airline organized regular flights to St. Petersburg from Barnaul, Irkutsk and Moscow.

The airline also provides subsidized passenger transportation, is actively involved in the socio-economic development of Eastern Siberia and the Far East. The staff of IrAero has 950 people, most of them are residents of Irkutsk.

Currently, the airline provides regular and charter flights to 70 destinations in Russia and abroad, weekly carrying out over 150 flights.

