AZAL announces 'Winter Sales Campaign'

17 December 2019 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

National air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announces special discounts on air tickets.

When purchasing tickets until January 16, 2020, the full cost of the ticket in economy class will be:

- Baku-Antalya-Baku - 169 euros

- Baku-Istanbul-Baku - 179 euros

- Baku-Ankara-Baku - 189 euros

- Baku-Almaty-Baku - 189 euros

- Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku - 229 euros

- Baku-Berlin-Baku - 269 euros

- Baku-Paris-Baku - 299 euros, flights until January 29th

- Baku-Milan-Baku - 289 euros

- Baku-London-Baku - 389 euros

Prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees.

The cost includes free baggage allowance (1 piece up to 23 kg), hand luggage (up to 10 kg, dimensions up to 55*40*23 cm).

The number of tickets at discounted prices is limited.

Departure period: from January 15 to February 29, 2020. Discounted tickets are not exchangeable or refundable. As part of a flight, AZAL Miles bonus program can also be used. Additional information on the program can be obtained from: www.miles.azal.az.

Air tickets can be purchased on the website www.azal.az as well as at AZAL sales offices and the Airline’s official agencies.

For additional information you can contact support center via callcenter@azal.az or use the feedback form on the website.

