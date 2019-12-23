Iran purchases new aircraft

23 December 2019 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has purchased three new Airbus aircraft, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami told Tasnim News Agency, Trend reports.

Eslami noted that these aircraft will soon be added to Iran's fleet.

The minister noted that the planes' spare parts have also been purchased and thus, their maintenance will be carried out within the country.

According to reports, there are approximately 260 aircraft in Iran and about 150 of them are operational. Iran has decided to buy 100 new aircraft this Iranian year (until March 21, 2020).

The implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in January 2016 resulted in the signing of a deal for Iran to buy 200 Boeing, Airbus and ATR aircraft, but the US withdrew from the agreement in May 2018.

Aircraft shortage in Iran has increased as a result of the US sanctions imposed on the country in November 2018. Iran faces hardships when purchasing planes and their spare parts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's Vice President talks another internet shut down in Iran
Business 13:19
Exports from Iran’s Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari province decrease 37%
Business 13:17
Some 800 million cubic meters of liquid fuel consumed in Iran daily
Oil&Gas 13:14
Iran prioritizes working class in 'National Housing Project'
Business 13:09
Iran working to link its Chabahar Port to gas network
Oil&Gas 13:04
Iranian official: Products that can be domestically manufactured shouldn’t be imported
Business 12:27
Latest
Iran's Vice President talks another internet shut down in Iran
Business 13:19
Exports from Iran’s Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari province decrease 37%
Business 13:17
Some 800 million cubic meters of liquid fuel consumed in Iran daily
Oil&Gas 13:14
Highest voter turnout as of 12:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan's municipal elections disclosed
Politics 13:12
Iran prioritizes working class in 'National Housing Project'
Business 13:09
Iran working to link its Chabahar Port to gas network
Oil&Gas 13:04
Oil eases but supported by trade deal hopes
Oil&Gas 13:03
Turkmenistan to present textile products at exhibition in Germany
Turkmenistan 13:01
Uzbekistan - best travel destination for 2020, CNN says
Tourism 12:57