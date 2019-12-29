Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company extends help to passengers of Bek Air

29 December 2019 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company extends help in transporting passengers of Bek Air company, the plane of which crashed near Almaty international Airport on Dec.27, 2019, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and infrastructural Development.

Initially, the company announced that it will transport Bek Air passengers free of charge on the acceptance certificate, if there are seats available, over the period from Dec. 28 through Dec. 31

However, now, according to the ministry, the company will transport Bek Air company’s passengers till Jan. 31, 2020, if there are tickets available.

The company added that in order to use the service, the passenger must reach out to the Bek Air company’s representative

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 53 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

