Additional train organized for passengers of Bek Air in Kazakhstan

An additional train was scheduled for passengers of Bek Air company, the plane of which crashed on the morning of Dec.27, 2019, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

According to the ministry, the train will depart from Nur-Sultan city at 22:03 (GMT +6) on Dec. 30, 2019 and will arrive in Almaty city at 17:30 (GMT +6) on Dec. 31, 2019.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

