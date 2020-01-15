Uzbekistan joins European agreement on carriage of dangerous goods

15 January 2020 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan has joined the European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR), as stated in the corresponding resolution of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s National Legislation Base - Lex.uz portal

The competent authorities of Uzbekistan responsible for the implementation of this agreement are the ministries of transport and internal affairs.

The head of state instructed Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry to send a notification to the depositary on the country's accession to the specified agreement.

According to the agreement, high-risk cargoes are those that can be used for terrorist purposes. These include, in particular, explosives and products, toxic (with the exception of aerosols) and flammable gases, flammable liquids, radioactive materials, infectious substances.

In accordance with ADR, all of them must be transported under special permits.

European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road is a 1957 United Nations treaty that governs transnational transport of hazardous materials. It is valid in 50 countries of the world.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey discloses statistics on car exports to Uzbekistan
Business 16:39
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy energy chains
Tenders 16:36
Uzbekistan to create online map to assess air, water of pollution
Uzbekistan 15:00
Uzbekistan enters top three largest importers of Russian cars
Business 14:07
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy building materials
Tenders 12:53
Uzbekistan looks to start using activated carbon in industrial sector
Business 12:38
Latest
Export of cars from Turkey to Russia increases
Business 16:55
Austrian company helicopters to fly to Georgian winter resorts
Transport 16:51
Azerbaijani minister reveals oil volume delivered by SOCAR to Italy
Oil&Gas 16:42
Turkey discloses statistics on car exports to Uzbekistan
Business 16:39
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy energy chains
Tenders 16:36
Turkey's exports of jewelry down in 2019
Business 16:34
Turkey’s export of cars to Turkmenistan increases
Business 16:28
Turkey's exports of electrical goods slightly down in 2019
Business 16:22
Iran's private sector needs to develop to enter international markets
Business 16:20