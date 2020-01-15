Uzbekistan joins European agreement on carriage of dangerous goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan has joined the European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR), as stated in the corresponding resolution of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s National Legislation Base - Lex.uz portal

The competent authorities of Uzbekistan responsible for the implementation of this agreement are the ministries of transport and internal affairs.

The head of state instructed Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry to send a notification to the depositary on the country's accession to the specified agreement.

According to the agreement, high-risk cargoes are those that can be used for terrorist purposes. These include, in particular, explosives and products, toxic (with the exception of aerosols) and flammable gases, flammable liquids, radioactive materials, infectious substances.

In accordance with ADR, all of them must be transported under special permits.

European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road is a 1957 United Nations treaty that governs transnational transport of hazardous materials. It is valid in 50 countries of the world.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news