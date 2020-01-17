Construction of new subway station in Azerbaijan nearing completion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Installation of equipment has begun on a subway station with the code name “B-3” under construction in Baku, Spokesman of the Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov said that the laying of marble has begun on the station’s platform.

“The main phase of construction has been completed,” the spokesman noted. “Construction of the rail track has been completed. Escalators have already been installed at the station. The station will have three levels (three stories) with 17 escalators. If the work is completed on time, the station will be commissioned this year.”

