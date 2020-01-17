Repair at Jafar Jabbarli subway station in Baku nearing completion

17 January 2020 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Repair is being completed at Jafar Jabbarli subway station in Baku, Spokesperson of the Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov said that architectural work has already begun at the station, adding that marble-granite coating is being replaced with a new one.

“The installation of a new inter-station track has begun,” the spokesperson noted. “The track from Jafar Jabbarli station to Shah Ismail Khatai station will be reconstructed using reinforced concrete sleepers produced in Azerbaijan.”

Mammadov added that the station will be commissioned this summer.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency expands international cooperation
Economy 16:02
Ruling New Azerbaijan Party refuses from free airtime as part of pre-election campaign
Politics 15:18
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan actively participates in World Economic Forum in Davos
Politics 15:16
Export of Azerbaijan's food products to be simplified
Economy 15:15
Baku Metro CJSC to receive new fans
Transport 14:57
Work conducted in Azerbaijan’s Shirvan city to expand broadband access
ICT 14:51
Latest
Body of former head of Armenian National Security Service found in Yerevan
Armenia 16:29
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has passed development path equal to century and has now joined ranks of strong countries on global scale
Politics 16:23
IAEA talks future projects in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:22
Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference
Europe 16:22
Turkmenistan represented at int’l tourism exhibition in Vienna
Turkmenistan 16:21
Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plan push into Chinese electric car market
China 16:20
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy electrical equipment
Tenders 16:16
Diesel electric generators of Baku Metro ready for operation
Transport 16:14
Georgia named top tourist destination
Tourism 16:06