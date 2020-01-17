Repair at Jafar Jabbarli subway station in Baku nearing completion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Repair is being completed at Jafar Jabbarli subway station in Baku, Spokesperson of the Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov said that architectural work has already begun at the station, adding that marble-granite coating is being replaced with a new one.

“The installation of a new inter-station track has begun,” the spokesperson noted. “The track from Jafar Jabbarli station to Shah Ismail Khatai station will be reconstructed using reinforced concrete sleepers produced in Azerbaijan.”

Mammadov added that the station will be commissioned this summer.

