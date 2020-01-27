Kazakh SCAT airlines cancels flights to China

27 January 2020 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s SCAT major airline company has decided to cancel a number of flights to China, a representative of the company told Trend.

According to the official, the flights on the Almaty–Haikou planned for Jan. 27 and 30 were cancelled, as well as the flight on the Nur-Sultan–Sanya route planned for Jan. 27.

In turn, the flights on the Sanya-Nur-Sultan and Haikou–Almaty routes will be operated on schedule.

For more information, the passengers shall contact the travel agency where the ticket was purchased, the official said.

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late December.

As of Jan.27, 2020, the number of those infected amounted to 2,744 people, whereas the number of deceased amounted to 80 people.

