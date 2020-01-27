AZAL talks reason for suspension of Baku-Beijing-Baku flights in February

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) suspends the Baku-Beijing-Baku flights every year in February, a source in AZAL told Trend on Jan. 27.

"The reason is the low demand for this destination due to holidays in China,” the source said. “As in previous years, the Baku-Beijing-Baku flights will be suspended from February and will be resumed from March 8."

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC is a big air carrier and one of the leaders in the aviation community of the CIS countries. The combined route network of the airline includes about 40 destinations in 25 countries.

The Azerbaijani civil aviation planes fully comply with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

AZAL is a member of the most prestigious civil aviation association - the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

AZAL has one of the newest fleets consisting of 23 aircraft.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news