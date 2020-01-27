AZAL talks reason for suspension of Baku-Beijing-Baku flights in February

27 January 2020 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) suspends the Baku-Beijing-Baku flights every year in February, a source in AZAL told Trend on Jan. 27.

"The reason is the low demand for this destination due to holidays in China,” the source said. “As in previous years, the Baku-Beijing-Baku flights will be suspended from February and will be resumed from March 8."

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC is a big air carrier and one of the leaders in the aviation community of the CIS countries. The combined route network of the airline includes about 40 destinations in 25 countries.

The Azerbaijani civil aviation planes fully comply with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

AZAL is a member of the most prestigious civil aviation association - the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

AZAL has one of the newest fleets consisting of 23 aircraft.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR reveals dividends forecast for 2020
Finance 14:12
Oil output volume at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi and Garabagli fields announced
Oil&Gas 13:58
S&P may upgrade Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit ratings
Finance 13:05
Azerbaijan reveals production of thermal energy volume in 2019
Oil&Gas 12:58
Russian tour operators stop selling tours to China over coronavirus
Russia 12:54
Baku needs to urge UNESCO to focus on issue of armenization of Azerbaijani historical heritage
Politics 12:53
Latest
Iran's Central Bank discloses amount of loans issued for service sector
Business 14:55
Amount of loans issued for Iran's industry & mining sector up
Business 14:51
Eni discovers new gas and condensate in UAE
Oil&Gas 14:37
Economist: Iran's banks should put unused assets to good use, increase capital
Finance 14:35
Iranian banks and financial organizations increase amount of loans
Business 14:33
Review of Georgian capital markets during fourth week of 2020
Finance 14:30
Iran's exports via its Mehran customs significantly up
Business 14:24
Railway under construction in Iran's Ardabil province
Business 14:23
Kazakh coal extracting venture to purchase filters via tender
Tenders 14:15