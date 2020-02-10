Kazakhstan, China continue road cargo turnover notwithstanding coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan and China continue road cargo turnover notwithstanding the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of industry and Infrastructural Development.

Thus, 5,626 cargo vehicles crossed Kazakhstan-China state border in January 2020, which is 3 percent more compare to the same period of last year.

“Operations of Khorgos International Center of Cross-Border Cooperation were temporarily suspended at the Kazakhstan’s government decree,” the report said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 900 people have died and over 40,000 people have been confirmed as infected.



Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

