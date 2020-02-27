Passengers from Seoul quarantined at Tashkent airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Passengers of Uzbekistan Airways flight HY514, which arrived from Seoul to Tashkent, were quarantined at the airport hotel terminal, Trend reports with the reference to Uzbekistan Airways.

"In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Uzbekistan, HY514 passengers arriving today from Seoul were placed under temporary sanitary isolation in a separate hall of the Tashkent International Airport Terminal," the report says.

After the Health Ministry carries out a number of necessary preventive measures and if no one from the arrivals shows symptoms of virus, passengers can leave the quarantine room.

The number and nationality of passengers on this flight was not specified.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 3,000. Over 82,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in South Korea, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, the US, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, the UAE, the UK, France, Macau, Canada, Philippines, India, Russia, Spain, Lebanon, Nepal, Cambodia, Israel, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Egypt and Sri Lanka.