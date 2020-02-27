Civil Aviation Agency: Georgia not to cancel flights with other countries at this stage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is not going to stop air communication with other countries at this stage, said Levan Karsanadze, representative of the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Earlier, due to the threat of coronavirus, Georgia temporarily suspended flights from China and Iran. Import of animals from China is also prohibited. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection conducts an information campaign among the population.

"At this stage, there is no decision to suspend flights to other countries. Everything will depend on how the epidemiological situation in a given country develops. The decision is to be made by the Georgian government on the basis of recommendations of the Interagency Coordinating Council," Karsanadze said.

According to him, all passengers are checked at the airport and, if there are suspicious symptoms, they are hospitalized.

On February 26, the first case of a new type of coronavirus infection was recorded in Georgia, announced Georgian Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Ekaterina Tikaradze.

Tikaradze said that a 50-year-old Georgian citizen infected with coronavirus is currently in the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

